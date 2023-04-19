 Saree-sational! Odisha woman runs 42.5 km Manchester Marathon rocking a traditional 'Sambalpuri saree'
Madhusmita Jena Das, who resides in Manchester, completed the 42.5 km race in 4 hours and 50 minutes, leaving spectators in awe. She wore a stunning red Sambalpuri saree paired with orange sneakers, adding a unique touch to her marathon attire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
A 41-year-old woman of Odia descent caught people's attention as she ran a marathon while wearing a handloom saree in Manchester, UK. Madhusmita Jena Das, who resides in Manchester, completed the 42.5 km race in 4 hours and 50 minutes, leaving spectators in awe. She wore a stunning red Sambalpuri saree paired with orange sneakers, adding a unique touch to her marathon attire.

A Twitter user shared pictures of Madhusmita participating in the marathon, showcasing her unwavering spirit and determination. The post also praised the cultural identity of Sambalpur, which arises from the coexistence of tribal and folk communities for centuries. It emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and harmony, especially in the current tough phase.

Additionally, the official Twitter account of the 'Friends of India Soc Intl UK' shared a video of Madhusmita running in her saree while her loved ones cheered her on. Her ability to run comfortably in a saree was impressive, highlighting the versatility of the traditional garment.

Drawn praise for proudly representing community

Madhusmita's remarkable accomplishments in marathons and ultramarathons worldwide have made her a source of pride for the Odia community in the UK. Her latest achievement has garnered a great deal of recognition for showcasing Odisha's rich heritage.

Additionally, her decision to run in a saree has not gone unnoticed, as many have acknowledged the difficulty that comes with running in such traditional attire.

