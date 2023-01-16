TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: London-based general surgeon to Hyderabad techie, people from all over world participate in event | Salman Ansari

Mr Roshan Lal, 62, a London-based general surgeon and a senior citizen, flew 4,469 miles just to participate in Sunday’s Mumbai Marathon. Since the time his son introduced him to marathon a few years back, he got hooked on it. “I am a senior citizen and I want to tell everyone that it’s never too late to start exercising and focusing on your health,” he said. Compared with the youngsters who hit the gym for a toned body, Mr Lal says that running is the best form of exercise which doesn’t cost anything. “As a professional, I will advise everyone to buy a good comfortable pair of shoes and start running which will yield great health benefits,” he added.

Mr Roshan Lal, 62, a London-based general surgeon and a senior citizen | FPJ

January 15, saw the 18th edition of the Mumbai Marathon, with an overwhelming crowd from all walks of life. The event, held after two years since the pandemic started, witnessed men, women, children, senior citizens, and differently-abled people taking part in the run to show their athleticism and support the cause they believe in. This year there was an overwhelming response - around 57,000 had participated - due to which the organizers had to close the entries as it exceeded the registration limit.

Various categories in Mumbai Marathon

Full marathon - 42.195 km

The 10K run - 10 km

Elite race 42.195 km

Half marathon and Police cup 21.097 km

Senior citizen - 4.2 km,

Champions with disability - 1.3 km

Dream Run - 5.9 km

People came in large numbers from all over the world to participate in the marathon, and were seen enjoying the event and taking home their medals won in the marathon rated amongst the top 10 in the world.

The event was flagged off at at 5.15 am on Sunday morning with the first race category of 42.195 km full marathon in which the participants also covered the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The marathon, which began in 2002, has come a long way from being just an athlete’s activity to a massive cultural movement.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, a regular at the event, said, “I have participated every year since the time I was the Thane collector in 2002. I feel so happy and proud that I have been able to complete all 18 editions of the marathon. There has been a large participation this year and the event has been organised so well, there is no doubt that this is the best marathon in the world.”

Read Also Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Mumbaikars run for a cause win hearts

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal | FPJ

The Dream runners carried banners, posters and shouted slogans for various causes like, mental health, world peace, human rights, environment protection among others that they are passionate about.

A software engineer, Manas Kumar, 32, from Hyderabad was dressed up in foam chains and posters with mental health helpline numbers to spread awareness. “It is very important for us to start speaking about this issue and treat it like a normal illness and take medicines for it. So many people are dealing with mental health problems but we are quiet about it, therefore I participated in the dream run to promote and spread awareness.”

Manas Kumar | FPJ

A non-profit organisation vocalizing women reproductive health, Myna Mahila Foundation, failed to register on time but reached the event to cheer from the sidelines. Sweta Kanavaje, associate director of the organisation said, “Even though we could not participate, we came to cheer for the people who have put in great efforts to run this marathon for various causes. We also want to use this marathon as a platform to destigmatize discussion on periods and reproductive health for women.”

While most enjoyed it, some also complained about the excess crowd, especially during the special category races. Arun Kumar, 65, a senior citizen said, “The marathon has been good overall but the crowd is huge and everyone was afoot making it difficult to walk, and tripping over each other. I lost my companions on the way so I had to halt and make calls to catch up with them again.”

The event turned out to be a huge success, thanks to police personnel handling the crowd adeptly with the volunteers and doctors at medical camps on high alert.

A non-profit organisation vocalizing women reproductive health, Myna Mahila Foundation | FPJ

I ran sporting a hijab, it was comfortable. Hijab is usually disallowed in sports competitions, I feel athletes should be given the freedom to observe their faith and follow their passion.

Sanna Cheruvalli, 35, a participant who ran the marathon with her hijab on to showcase her support for the hijab.

Sanna Cheruvalli, 35, a participant who ran the marathon with her hijab on to showcase her support for the hijab. | FPJ

Mental illness should be addressed like a normal illness and given medication accordingly. Not many are vocal for mental health problems, the reason for which I signed up to promote and spread awareness.

Manas Kumar, 32, a software engineer from Hyderabad was seen dressed up with foam chains and posters with mental health helpline numbers

Manas Kumar, 32, a software engineer from Hyderabad was seen dressed up with foam chains and posters with mental health helpline numbers | FPJ

This is my 11th marathon. I exercise and eat healthy which enables me to run even at this age, I shall continue till my last breath.

Yogendra Verma, 71, a senior citizens association member from Navi Mumbai who ran the senior citizens marathon.

Yogendra Verma, 71, a senior citizens association member from Navi Mumbai who ran the senior citizens marathon | FPJ

I completed the 42 km run in four hours along with my companions. I love this city and its people, it was so overwhelming to see the massive participation and the way it was organised. I',m looking forward to participating again.

Ogata Takayuki, a Japanese national who works in an automobile company in Goregaon.

Ogata Takayuki, a Japanese national who works in an automobile company in Goregaon. | FPJ

PROMOTING SPORTS FOR THE DIFFERENTLY-ABLED

I have been playing wheelchair basketball since I was 5, and have won the gold in wheelchair racing in the last national games, yet we don't get much support from the government nor any good sponsors support us. We participated in this marathon to take this opportunity and promote wheelchair sports in Mumbai.

Geeta Chauhan, a wheelchair basketball and wheelchair racer, who participated in the Champions with disability category

The category for the differently abled which was the 'champions with disability' run was not a competition, it was held just for fun. As a wheelchair marathon runner I have completed a 21 km Marathon twice. I hope Tata Mumbai Marathon arranges a special wheelchair marathon run for the likes of us in future where we will get to compete along with having fun.

Santosh Ranjagane, a wheelchair marathon runner from Kolhapur

After a gap of two years we got the opportunity to promote our wheelchair cricket and we were very excited to participate in the marathon to create awareness about wheelchair cricket. After seeing the response, we hope BCCI will take notice and support our wheelchair cricket.

Rahul Ramugade, Captain of Mumbai wheelchair cricket team

Geeta Chauhan,Santosh Ranjagane, Rahul Ramugade, | FPJ

I started my marathon journey in 2002 along with the start of the Mumbai marathon and over the years I have participated in various marathons. I always need an escort due to my eyesight and I am grateful to all the 122 of them I had so far. I want all to know that age or disabilities should not be a barrier instead it should be taken up as a challenge.

Amarjeet Singh Chawla, a visually impaired senior citizen who ran his 141th marathon on Sunday

Amarjeet Singh Chawla, a visually impaired senior citizen who ran his 141th marathon on Sunday | FPJ

I am promoting world peace because in the scenario of wars and conflicts, we need to step up and be vocal about the importance of peace that the world needs right now. This marathon has been a platform for me to promote the need for peace.

Shyam Kadam, Dream runner dressed up like a groom holding a placard saying ‘I am the bridegroom of Shaanti (peace)'

Shyam Kadam, Dream runner dressed up like a groom holding a placard saying ‘I am the bridegroom of Shaanti (peace)' | FPJ

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)