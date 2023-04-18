IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane's boundary line heroics to prevent six wows fans at RCB-CSK clash; Watch

During the IPL 2023 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, the batters on both teams were in full swing and scored over 440 runs. However, Ajinkya Rahane amazed the audience with an exceptional save on the second-to-last ball of the ninth over. As Ravindra Jadeja bowled to Glenn Maxwell, the RCB batter hit the ball towards long-off, seemingly destined for a six. Yet, Rahane intervened with a stunning overhead attempt and almost caught the ball, but he lost his balance and flicked it back onto the ground in time. By doing so, he prevented five certain runs from being scored.

Coming to the match, Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in their Indian Premier League match. The latter was chasing a daunting target of 227 runs. However, the game looked to be in their favour until the quick departures of Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis in quick succession. The duo had added 126 runs for the third wicket, which raised hopes of an RCB victory.

In the first innings, CSK was asked to bat first and scored 226 for six. Opener Devon Conway led the charge with an impressive knock of 83 runs off 45 balls. He was involved in a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 37 runs off 20 balls. Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube. Dube smashed a 27-ball 52 with the help of five sixes and two fours.