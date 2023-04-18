IPL 2023: CSK-RCB match shatters records, JioCinema's concurrent viewership touches 2.4 crore

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2023 has set a new record for the highest concurrent viewership of 2.4 crore on JioCinema. This achievement has broken all previous records, highlighting the immense popularity and appeal of IPL matches among viewers.

South Derby produces record numbers

"The last over of the second innings of the match saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touching 2.4 crore. JioCinema has been free streaming IPL matches for all viewers," the streaming platform said in a statement.



"The numbers for JioCinema are way bigger than what Disney+ Hotstar had when it had the streaming rights for IPL. The early matches on JioCinema are doing far better than the final encounters of the past on Disney+ Hotstar. In terms of engagement, JioCinema continues to set new benchmarks every day.

The streaming app has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on a daily basis. The highest viewership recorded on Disney Hotstar was 1.86 crore during the final match of 2019 season," it added.



Notably, JioCinema's free streaming of the IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views. Additionally, the platform has registered the highest ever number of apps installed.

Chennai win a nailbiter

Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in Match 24 of IPL 2023, thanks to impressive performances from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube. They scored attacking fifties, with Conway scoring 83 runs off 45 balls and Dube scoring 52 runs off 27 balls. These scores helped CSK reach a total of 226/6, which set a challenging target for RCB.

Despite the efforts of RCB's star players, Glenn Maxwell and Faf Du Plessis, the CSK bowlers managed to hold their nerve and secure a win. Maxwell scored 76 runs off 36 balls, while Du Plessis scored 62 runs off 33 balls. However, their efforts fell short, and CSK won the match by 8 runs. The match was played on Monday night in Bengaluru, and it was an exciting and closely fought contest.