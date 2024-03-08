 'Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho': Spectators' Chant Goes Viral On Day 2 In Dharamsala While Shubman Gill Bats
With Shubman Gill batting well on day 2 against England in Dharamsala, a video of spectators' chants went viral on social media.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Getty)

A video emerged on social media on the action of day 2 of the 5th Test between India and England in Dharamsala. With Shubman Gill batting well, the spectators poked fun at the youngster by chanting Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, with the clip going massively viral.

The speculation between Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill dating first emerged in 2020 due to a cheeky comment from Hardik Pandya. Over the years, both have been linked from a romantic perspective on numerous occasions. Fans were intrigued when the two were spotted in a car as they could not avoid the paparazzi in another video that went viral.

