 'Ab Rohit Bhai Ko Gussa Aa Jaayega': Paparazzi Pokes Fun At Rohit Sharma As He Leaves For Dharamsala Ahead Of 5th Test vs England; Watch
Paparazzi teased Rohit Sharma at the airport as he was spotted leaving for Dharamsala ahead of 5th Test against England.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was spotted leaving for Dharamsala from Mumbai ahead of the 5th and final Test against India in the city, beginning on March 7th, Monday. With the veteran opening batter spotted at the airport, the paparazzis teased him as the video and audio of the same went viral on social media.

article-image

With the 37-year-old dragging his luggage and heading inside the airport, a paparazzi asked him a question and immediately said, 'Ab Rohit Bhai ko Gussa aa jaayega' (Now Rohit will get angry), keeping in mind the expression he gave. A few minutes later, a handful of fans approached the star cricketer for photos and Rohit obliged to it pretty well.

Here's the video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram:

Rohit Sharma has had a decent series with the bat:

As far as the performances with the bat from Rohit are concerned, the right-hander is the 3rd highest run-getter for India after 4 Tests. The Nagpur-born cricketer has accumulated 297 runs in 8 innings, averaging a decent 37.12 with a century and fifty.

Rohit scored a classy 131 in the 3rd Test in Rajkot when India crashed to 33-3 within the first hour of day 1. The skipper shared a 204-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, setting the foundation for India's first-innings total of 445. The hosts dictated the terms for the remaining part of the game and thrashed the Englishmen by 434 runs.

Even as Rohit has been slightly inconsistent, youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel have stepped up at various stages to put India 3-1 up in the series. Rohit and co. currently hold the top spot in the World Test Championship cycle.

