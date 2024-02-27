‘Main Leke Bataounga’: Rohit Sharma’s Childhood Coach Reveals How India Captain Was Confident About Buying Mercedes; Watch

Dinesh Lad and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad has given a piece of evidence of how the current Indian captain's confidence was at a high from a tender age. Having been selected in the U19 team for the first time, Dinesh Lad revealed that Rohit was keen on buying Mercedes and promised to purchase it one day.

Rohit Sharma has come to be known as one of the best batters of the current generation across formats and is the backbone of the Indian team. The right-handed batter is especially prolific in ODI cricket, a format in which he has amassed 10709 runs in 262 ODIs at 49.12 with 31 centuries, including 3 double-hundreds, headlined by a record-breaking 264.

During an interaction in a video that has gone viral, Dinesh Lad said about Rohit:

"Ek din hum log ek jagah pe khade they jahan mercedes gaadi khadi thi. Woh U19 Mumbai ke liye select ho gaya tha us waqt. Mujhe kehne laga main yeh gaadi loonga. Maine kaha possible hai kya? Lekin usne bade confidence se kaha main leke bataaunga. Aur aaj uske paas bahut badi gaadian hai. Kyunki uska confidence bahut high tha."