 Sanju Samson Displays His Football Skills During Local Tournament In Kerala; Video Goes Viral
Sanju Samson was appointed as the brand ambassador of Indian Super League (ISL) team Kerala Blasters as announced by the club earlier this.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Sanju Samson playing football in Kerala | Credits: Twitter

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has manifested his footballing skills during a local tournament held in Kerala on Saturday, December 30

Sanju was part of India squad for the ODI series against South Africa in December. The 29-year-old slammed his maiden international century in the 3rd ODI against Proteas at Boland Park in Parrl.

The Kerala cricketer is currently on break before leading his state team in upcoming Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, starting on January 5.

In a viral video, Sanju Samson can be seen playing in a local football tournament in Kerala. Just like his cricketing skills, Sanju too has footballing prowess as he was running in the midfield with the ball at his feet and taking a corner for his team.

Indian cricketers often have a warmup session by playing football before every match. Football helps them to improve their agility and stamina. However, it is unusual that active Indian cricketers take part in football tournaments. Football being body-contact sport, there is a high risk of sustaining injuries to players.

Sanju is a brand ambassadors of Kerala Blasters

Sanju Samson was appointed as the brand ambassador of Indian Super League (ISL) team Kerala Blasters as announced by the club earlier this. Sanju being a cricket star and local boy, it was an ideal decision by Kerala Blasters to appoint him as brand ambassador.

In 2021, Sanju won the hearts of Keralites when he decided to help Adarsh, a budding footballer, with flight tickets to travel to Spain for one-month training stint with Spanish fifth division outfit CD La Virgen del Camino.

Football is one of the most popular sports in Kerala. The state has been a powerhouse in Santosh Trophy, winning the tournament several times. Recently, 1973 Kerala team celebrated 50 years of winning the Santosh Trophy.

