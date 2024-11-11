Sanjay Bangar's Son Shares His 10-Month Hormonal Transformation Journey From Aryan To Anaya On Social Media; Video

Image: Anaya/Instagram

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan has taken the internet by storm following his latest revelation. Bangar's son Aryan shared his 10-month hormonal transformation journey through Instagram. Following the surgery, the cricketer changed name from Aryan to Anaya.

Anaya shared a post which said “From a young age, cricket has always been a part of my life. Growing up, I watched my dad with awe as he represented and coached the country, and it wasn’t long before I started dreaming about following in his footsteps. The passion, the discipline, and the dedication he showed to the sport were deeply inspiring to me. Cricket became my love, my ambition, and my future. I’ve spent my entire life honing my skills, hoping that one day, I would get the chance to represent my country, just like him.

“I never though I’d have to consider giving up the sport that has been my passion, my love, and my escape. But here I am, facing a painful reality. As a trans woman on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), my body has changed drastically. I’ve been losing the muscle mass, strength, muscle memory, and athletic abilities I once relied on. The game I’ve loved for so long is slipping away from me,”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anaya Bangar's cricketing journey

Anaya currently lives in Manchester, England. She also plays cricket for a county club there. However, it cannot be said with certainty which cricket club she is a part of there. But, her Instagram reel shows that she has also scored 145 runs in a match played there.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have taken the decision to ban transgender women from playing at the elite level of women’s domestic cricket from 2025. Any player who has gone through male puberty will not be eligible to feature in the top two tiers of the women’s game.

The new regulations will also apply to The Hundred’s women’s competition, but transgender women will be eligible to play in tier three of the domestic structure, which comprises traditionally lower-level counties, and in recreational cricket.