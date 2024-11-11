 Sanjay Bangar's Son Shares His 10-Month Hormonal Transformation Journey From Aryan To Anaya On Social Media; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSanjay Bangar's Son Shares His 10-Month Hormonal Transformation Journey From Aryan To Anaya On Social Media; Video

Sanjay Bangar's Son Shares His 10-Month Hormonal Transformation Journey From Aryan To Anaya On Social Media; Video

Following the surgery, the cricketer changed the name from Aryan to Anaya.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Image: Anaya/Instagram

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan has taken the internet by storm following his latest revelation. Bangar's son Aryan shared his 10-month hormonal transformation journey through Instagram. Following the surgery, the cricketer changed name from Aryan to Anaya.

Anaya shared a post which said “From a young age, cricket has always been a part of my life. Growing up, I watched my dad with awe as he represented and coached the country, and it wasn’t long before I started dreaming about following in his footsteps. The passion, the discipline, and the dedication he showed to the sport were deeply inspiring to me. Cricket became my love, my ambition, and my future. I’ve spent my entire life honing my skills, hoping that one day, I would get the chance to represent my country, just like him.

“I never though I’d have to consider giving up the sport that has been my passion, my love, and my escape. But here I am, facing a painful reality. As a trans woman on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), my body has changed drastically. I’ve been losing the muscle mass, strength, muscle memory, and athletic abilities I once relied on. The game I’ve loved for so long is slipping away from me,”

Anaya Bangar's cricketing journey

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Row Over Kashmiri Students' Beards At Govt Nursing College Resolved Amicably, Says Hassan Institute Official
Karnataka: Row Over Kashmiri Students' Beards At Govt Nursing College Resolved Amicably, Says Hassan Institute Official
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters
Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters

Anaya currently lives in Manchester, England. She also plays cricket for a county club there. However, it cannot be said with certainty which cricket club she is a part of there. But, her Instagram reel shows that she has also scored 145 runs in a match played there.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have taken the decision to ban transgender women from playing at the elite level of women’s domestic cricket from 2025. Any player who has gone through male puberty will not be eligible to feature in the top two tiers of the women’s game.

The new regulations will also apply to The Hundred’s women’s competition, but transgender women will be eligible to play in tier three of the domestic structure, which comprises traditionally lower-level counties, and in recreational cricket. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gautam Gambhir Drops Hint On Rohit Sharma's Availability For The AUS vs IND 1st Test; Defends KL...

Gautam Gambhir Drops Hint On Rohit Sharma's Availability For The AUS vs IND 1st Test; Defends KL...

Sanjay Bangar's Son Shares His 10-Month Hormonal Transformation Journey From Aryan To Anaya On...

Sanjay Bangar's Son Shares His 10-Month Hormonal Transformation Journey From Aryan To Anaya On...

First Batch Of Team India Players Featuring Mohammad Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal Fly To Australia For...

First Batch Of Team India Players Featuring Mohammad Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal Fly To Australia For...

SA vs IND 2nd T20I Highlights: South Africa End India's 11-Match Winning Streak With 3 Wicket Win,...

SA vs IND 2nd T20I Highlights: South Africa End India's 11-Match Winning Streak With 3 Wicket Win,...

PCB To Approach International Court Against BCCI’s Decision To Not Send Indian Team To Pakistan...

PCB To Approach International Court Against BCCI’s Decision To Not Send Indian Team To Pakistan...