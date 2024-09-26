Punjab Kings Part Ways With Trevor Bayliss, Sanjay Bangar After Appointing Ricky Ponting As Head Coach

Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings have parted ways with coach Trevor Bayliss and head of cricket development Sanjay Bangar, according to ESPNCricinfo. The team recently appointed Ricky Ponting as the head coach on a four-year contract.
Bangar had coached the team from 2014 to 2016 before he moved on to the Indian national team but he returned to the franchise in 2023.
Bayliss on the other hand, had taken over from Anil Kumble in 2022 as the sixth coach of the team in six seasons. Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018) and Mike Hesson (2019) had coached the team before Kumble.
More details to follow...
FPJ Shorts
'BJP Has Finished Haryana,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi; Vows Caste Census & Employment Generation
SC Grants Bail To Former TN Minister V Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case; Supporters Burst Crackers Outside Chennai Prison; Watch Video
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming In India
India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test To Be Shakib Al Hasan's Last If He Doesn't Get Farewell Match At Home In Mirpur