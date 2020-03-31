Sania Mirza raises Rs 1.25 crore to help people as India continues its fight against coronavirus

New Delhi: Sania Mirza has raised Rs 1.25 crore to help people as India continues its fight against coronavirus. "The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need. We provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people.

Its an ongoing effort and we are in this together @youthfeedindia @safaindia," the Tennis player wrote on Twitter. Various athletes have come forward and made their contributions to help the country battle against Covid-19.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PMCARES) Fund and appealed to countrymen to show their support for the cause. Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund.