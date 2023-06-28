SAFF Cup 2023: Lebanon Sets Up Semi-final vs India After 1-0 Victory Over Maldives

In a thrilling Group B match of the SAFF Championship held on Wednesday, Lebanon emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Maldives. Skipper Hassan Maatouk's superb curling freekick in the 24th minute proved to be the decisive goal. With this victory, Lebanon has clinched the top spot in the group, having won all their matches. They will now face hosts India in the semifinals, setting the stage for an exciting clash on Saturday.

Lebanon and India recently faced off in the final of the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, where India emerged as the winners. This adds an extra layer of anticipation to their upcoming semifinal showdown.

Maldives' Hopes Dashed

Maldives, ranked 154th in the FIFA Men's rankings, were aiming to overcome the odds and defeat Lebanon, a team they have never beaten before. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to find the back of the net and failed to register a single shot on target. Their SAFF Championship campaign concludes with just one win out of three matches.

Having already secured a spot in the semifinals, Lebanon's head coach, Aleksandar Ilic, opted to rest some of his key players, including Karim Darwich. Nevertheless, Lebanon started the match on a positive note, controlling possession and consistently pressuring the Maldives defense. Their persistence paid off when Maatouk's deflected shot found the back of the net, leaving Maldives goalkeeper Hussain Shareef helpless.

Lebanon's Unexploited Opportunities

Lebanon had several chances to extend their lead but failed to capitalize on them. Mohamad Sadek missed a golden opportunity from close range, shooting over the crossbar following a brilliant pass from Zein Al Abidine Farran. Farran, in turn, delivered another enticing cross that found Maatouk's head, but the shot lacked power to beat Shareef.

Read Also Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted At SAFF Championship 2023 Game Between India And Kuwait

Maldives goalkeeper Hussain Shareef showcased his skills by making crucial saves in the second half. He denied Ali Al Haj on two separate occasions, preventing Lebanon from further increasing their lead and keeping his team in the game.

Looking Ahead

Lebanon's victory sets the stage for an intense semifinal clash against hosts India. With both teams eager to secure a spot in the summit clash, football fans can anticipate an enthralling encounter between these formidable opponents.