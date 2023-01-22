Sachin Tendulkar involved in hilarious banter with ex-India teammates: Batting karte samay bhi...  

Sachin Tendulkar | File Image

During a match between the Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 League, a batsman at the non-striker's end was dismissed after the ball hit the bowler's leg from a striker’s shot. Former India batter Aakash Chopra, who was commentating during the match alongside ex-pacer RP Singh, shared his views on the incident. During the conversation, RP Singh recalled an incident when he got Sachin Tendulkar run out in a similar fashion.

RP Singh said that he had apologised to Tendulkar immediately after the incident, but Chopra hilariously asked him to say sorry to the batting great once again. "I have never been able to run out someone after the ball hit a part of my body while bowling but then I did hit a straight drive once while batting and the player at the non-striker's end was run out because of that," Singh replied. Chopra later retweeted the video of the incident and apologised to Tendulkar

The Master Blaster then responded with a hilarious comment. While also recalling the incident, he replied that for once the straight was not his favourite stroke. "For once, the straight drive wasn't my favourite shot! @cricketaakash. @rpsingh bhaiyya toh batting karte samay bhi wicket lete the! (RP Singh used to take wickets even when batting!)," Tendulkar responded to Chopra's tweet.

For once, the straight drive wasn’t my favorite shot! @cricketaakash @rpsingh bhaiyya toh batting karte samay bhi wicket lete the!😜 https://t.co/azwZ1jf1eB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 20, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)