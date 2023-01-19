Watch: A tour to Sachin Tendulkar's vegetable garden | FPJ

Organic fruits and vegetables are free from all toxins and are fresher than those grown conventionally. They also taste better and are more nutritious because of the absence of pesticides and other chemicals in them. Have you ever thought if you get to grow all your veggies by yourself? Then, you can use them whenever you want for making salads to making your favourite 'sabji' without having the need to rush to the grocery store every time.

If you too dream of having your own vegetable garden, then you can take inspiration from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. 'Master Blaster' has shared an Instagram reel where he gives us a tour of his garden where he has grown a variety of vegetables ranging from spinach and zucchini (turai) to chickpea (chana) and capsicum.

The video shows Sachin Tendulkar plucking a radish in his garden and then pointing towards the chana crop. He shows some capsicum being grown in separate pots and zucchini beside them. Rows of brinjals can also be seen in the garden as Sachin Tendulkar shares about the last time he had cooked 'baigan ka bharta'.

Indian ace cricketer then moves towards his spinach plantation and proceeds to harvest some tender and fresh spinach leaves. “Ye abhi main ghar par lekar jaunga aur pakaunga isko (Now I will take this home and cook it,)” Sachin Tendulkar says adding that he will use his mother's recipe.

Towards the end, Sachin Tendulkar adds that homegrown vegetables are purer and we then see him taking a basket loaded with fresh radish, and spinach home while saying that nothing is purer than homegrown vegetables, and eating them is a blissful experience. It is beneficial for our health as well.

Watch- Sachin's Tendulkar's lush green garden full of vegetables:

Sachin Tendulkar is quite active on Instagram and keep sharing videos of his experiences of cuisines that he has enjoyed over his trips on his account which his fans completely adore.

