Rainbow fruit and veggies that will boost your immunity

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022
The nutrients found in plant foods like fruits and vegetables are broadly referred to as phytonutrients. There are at least 5,000 known phytonutrients.
Red fruits and vegetables contain phytonutrient that gives them the colour and are called carotenoids, also known as antioxidants.
Increasing antioxidants in our diet lowers oxidative stress and reduces the risk of arthritis, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer.
Orange fruits and vegetables contain alpha and beta-carotene which gets converted to vitamin A in our bodies and it is important for healthy eyes, reduces the risk of cancers and heart disease.
Green fruits and vegetables contain many phytonutrients including chlorophyll which helps in keeping our blood vessels healthy and reducing risk of heart disease by promoting vasodilation which improves blood circulation and reduces blood pressure.
Yellow fruit and vegetables also contain carotenoids and other phytonutrients. They can reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, which leads to blurring of our central vision.
These phytonutrients acts like a sunscreen for the eyes and protects them from sun damage.
Blue and purple fruits and vegetables contains phytonutrients like phanthocyanins and others. They reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease and stroke. Recent evidences show that they may also provide improvements in memory.
Brown and white fruits and vegetables are coloured by a group of phytonutrients known as flavones and so on which are antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antitumor, anti-allergic, neuroprotective, cardioprotective and antimicrobial.
Herbs and spices also contain phytonutrients, so try to add them accordingly in your meals.
