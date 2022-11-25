Foods that can prevent bloating

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022
Bloating is a swelling or feeling of fullness in the abdomen which is usually the result of gas in the intestines.
Eat slowly and chew food appropriately so that you don't swallow too much air and large bites of food.
Include fibrous food in your diet as it helps to eliminate cholesterol, excess fat, and toxins out of the body via the stool.
Drinking adequate amount of water as it will help the movement of fiber and all the toxins that it binds with throughout the digestive tract and flush them out of the body.
Consume probiotic-rich foods like curd, buttermilk, sauerkraut, and yogurt in your diet daily as they contain good bacteria and can help prevent gas and bloat.
Bitter foods like bitter gourds and so on are great for your digestive system as they increase the stomach acid and encourages the breaking down of food and prevents bloating.
Herbal teas consisting of dandelion, peppermint, lemon or tulsi suppresses gas formation in the gut.
Avoid high fat rich food as it can slow down digestion and lead to increased bloating.
Carbonated beverages will add additional carbon dioxide, which exacerbates bloating, so it is better to control your temptation and not to consume them.
Diuretics foods like watermelon, cucumber, lemons, ginger, celery and tomatoes help the body to excrete excess fluid which causes several health issues including bloating.
