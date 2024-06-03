SA vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat First In New York

Aiden Markram and Wanindu Hasaranga will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

South Africa and Sri Lanka, from Group C, aim to make a winning start o T20 World Cup 2024 as they lock horns on Tuesday at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. Sri Lankan captain and leggie Wanindu Hasaranga has won the toss and has elected to bat first against Aiden Markram led-Proteas.

Hasaranga cited the pitch looking good behind his decision to bat first and revealed that they are going with 7 batters, 4 bowlers, and a couple of all-rounders. By contrast, Aiden Markram said he would've bowled first and revealed his combination - 4 fast bowlers and 1 spinner in Keshav Maharaj.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa.

The Proteas enjoy a strong record against Sri Lanka when it comes to T20 World Cups, winning 3 out of 4 matches. However, they have never reached the final, while the Island nation bagged the trophy in 2014 by defeating Sri lanka in the final.

South Africa and Sri Lanka playing XI:

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.