 T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money Revealed: Winning Team To Take Home ₹20.36 Crore, Runners-Up To Get ₹10.64 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money Revealed: Winning Team To Take Home ₹20.36 Crore, Runners-Up To Get ₹10.64 Cr

T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money Revealed: Winning Team To Take Home ₹20.36 Crore, Runners-Up To Get ₹10.64 Cr

The ICC has announced the prize money for the winners and participants of T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
T20 World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the official prize money for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 hosted by the West Indies and USA. The apex body of cricket has announced that the winner of the biggest T20 World Cup ever will receive $2.45 million (₹20.36 crore) along with the coveted trophy from the total pool of $11.25 (₹93.52 crore).

The runners-up on June 29th at the Bridgetown in Barbados will receive $1.28 million (₹10.64 crore), while the losing semi-finalists will attain $787,500 from the total pot which is a staggering $11.25 million. The four sides that fail to reach the semi-final and suffer a Super 8 exit will earn $382,500 each, while the 9th, 10, 11, and 12th will take home $247,500 each. The participants from 13th to 20th place will earn $225,000.

Moreover, every team will take home an additional $31,154 for every win, excluding the semi-final. The 20-side World Cup makes it the biggest ICC event of the format.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money Revealed: Winning Team To Take Home ₹20.36 Crore, Runners-Up To Get...

T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money Revealed: Winning Team To Take Home ₹20.36 Crore, Runners-Up To Get...

IN PICS: MS Dhoni Enjoys Vacation With Sakshi & Ziva In Italy

IN PICS: MS Dhoni Enjoys Vacation With Sakshi & Ziva In Italy

'Regardless Of Whether You Win The Trophy Or Not': Mohammad Rizwan On Conversation With Ramiz Raja...

'Regardless Of Whether You Win The Trophy Or Not': Mohammad Rizwan On Conversation With Ramiz Raja...

'Life Puts You In Situations Where Things Are Tough’: Hardik Pandya Breaks Silence On Boos &...

'Life Puts You In Situations Where Things Are Tough’: Hardik Pandya Breaks Silence On Boos &...

Team India Off-Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's Autobiography 'I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket...

Team India Off-Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's Autobiography 'I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket...