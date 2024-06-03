T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money Revealed: Winning Team To Take Home ₹20.36 Crore, Runners-Up To Get ₹10.64 Cr

T20 World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the official prize money for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 hosted by the West Indies and USA. The apex body of cricket has announced that the winner of the biggest T20 World Cup ever will receive $2.45 million (₹20.36 crore) along with the coveted trophy from the total pool of $11.25 (₹93.52 crore).

The runners-up on June 29th at the Bridgetown in Barbados will receive $1.28 million (₹10.64 crore), while the losing semi-finalists will attain $787,500 from the total pot which is a staggering $11.25 million. The four sides that fail to reach the semi-final and suffer a Super 8 exit will earn $382,500 each, while the 9th, 10, 11, and 12th will take home $247,500 each. The participants from 13th to 20th place will earn $225,000.

Moreover, every team will take home an additional $31,154 for every win, excluding the semi-final. The 20-side World Cup makes it the biggest ICC event of the format.