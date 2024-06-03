'Regardless Of Whether You Win The Trophy Or Not': Mohammad Rizwan On Conversation With Ramiz Raja Ahead Of 2021 T20 WC Clash vs India

Ramiz Raja and Mohammad Rizwan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan remembered former Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja's words ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup clash against India in Dubai. The 32-year-old revealed that Ramiz Raja was okay with Pakistan not winning the World Cup, but urged not to lose to India in the tournament.

The 2021 T20 World Cup clash was the first time since 1992 that Pakistan had beaten India in a World Cup contest. The Men in Green put on a disciplined bowling performance after winning the toss to restrict India to 151. Later, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struck half-centuries to fashion a ten-wicket victory for their side.

Pakistan record their first-ever win in ICC Men's T20 World Cup against India!🇵🇰🙌#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/gsr5ooBcNe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 24, 2021

The right-handed batter recalled that Ramiz had started developing the thought of not losing to India even before starting his tenure as PCB chairman and didn't necessarily wanted the trophy. As quoted by The Hindustan Times, he said:

"We had never beaten India before that (in a World Cup). Ramiz Raja met us and said, you have to beat India. There was a long time to go for the World Cup when he first came in (as PCB president) but he had started developing this thought in the team from right then. As we got closer to the World Cup he said, regardless of whether you win the trophy or not, just don't lose to India. He used to say don't come under pressure, and then would put pressure on us."

Pakistan lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals:

Babar Azam and co. reached the semi-final of the tournament undefeated and faced Australia in the knockout match. However, Australia proved to be too good in the semi-finals as heroics from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade, shocking Pakistan.

The 2009 T20 champions reached the final in the next edition, but lost to England.