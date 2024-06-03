'Big Blunder From Hotstar': Netizens Troll Broadcaster As Glitch Sees Hardik Pandya's Photo On WI vs PNG T20 WC Scorecard

Cricket fans were treated to an amusing error on Sunday when Hotstar mistakenly displayed Hardik Pandya's photo on the scorecard of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between the West Indies and Papua New Guinea.

This error stemmed from a glitch on the broadcaster's part during their live telecast of the Group C clash in Guyana.

In an unusual sight, Pandya, wearing an old Indian blue jersey, appeared five times on the scorecard featuring the top performers of the match.

This mishap left viewers in splits as they saw Pandya's face next to the stats of players from the Windies and PNG.

Roston Chase led the West Indies to a thrilling 5-wicket win over PNG, top-scoring with an unbeaten 42 after Brandon King’s quick 34. The match was tightly contested and nearly went down to the wire, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Earlier, the two-time champions restricted PNG to 136 for 8 in their 20 overs after opting to bowl first at the Providence Stadium.

Sese Bau's 50 off 43 balls was the only half-century in the match, while Andre Russell stood out with his bowling, taking 2 for 19.

Despite the stellar performances, it was the comical glitch that stole the spotlight.

The names, scores, and bowling figures of the players were accompanied by Pandya’s face on the scorecard during the live broadcast, leading to widespread amusement.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their laughs at Hotstar’s expense, turning the error into a humorous talking point.

The mix-up provided an unexpected moment of levity amidst the serious competition.

