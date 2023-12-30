 SA vs IND: Major Injury Scare For India Ahead Of 2nd Test As Shardul Thakur Gets Hit On Shoulder In The Nets; Visuals Surface
There is the possibility of Shardul Thakur missing the 2nd Test in Cape Town starting January 3, but the extent of the hit could be ascertained through scanning if required.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

The Indian team on Saturday received an injury scare after seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur suffered a blow on his shoulder at nets while batting.

At this moment, it couldn't be confirmed if his injury warrants scans.

But Thakur was in considerable discomfort and couldn't bowl during the net session.

Shardul gets hit while facing throwdowns

Thakur, who was the first player to enter the throwdown nets, was hit on the left shoulder while facing throwdowns from fielding coach T. Dilip.

It happened around 15 minutes into the net session when Rathour delivered a throwdown that kicked up from length.

article-image

It had Thakur in a tangle like it happened in the second innings of the first Test when pacer Kagiso Rabada generated an edge for David Bedingham to complete a catch.

Here too, Thakur couldn't fend the short ball that hit his leading shoulder (left) and he immediately shrieked in pain.

But the Mumbai all-rounder continued batting in the nets.

Once he finished batting, the physio put an ice pack sling around his shoulder and he didn't take any further part in the nets.

This might be a simple bruise but it will be interesting to see how quickly the injury subsides.

Thakur was a big disappointment in the first Test having given away over 100 runs in just 19 overs and was below par with the bat as well.

article-image

