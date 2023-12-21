SA vs IND, 3rd ODI: South Africa Win Toss & Opt To Bowl First Again; Rajat Patidar To Make India Debut

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss for the third time in succession and opted to bowl first once again versus India in the third and final ODI of the series at the Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday. The three-match series currently stands level at 1-1.

The Proteas are unchanged for this game but India have handed a debut to Rajat Patidar, who will replace injured opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. The visitors have also rested Kuldeep Yadav and brought in Washington Sundar in his place. Gaikwad injured his finger and therefore, misses out.

India eyeing improved batting performance in Paarl

"Not really bothered by being asked to bat first. The wicket will be even for both innings and the lights come on pretty late here. We got ourselves to a good position in the previous game but ended up losing 5 wickets for 40 odd runs. Once we get a good start, we have to make it count.

"Today is another opportunity for the boys to prove themselves. This looks like a much better wicket than the previous two, hopefully we can get plenty of runs on the board," India captain KL Rahul said at the toss.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SA vs IND, Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks