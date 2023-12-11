SA vs IND, 2nd T20I Gqeberha Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Again?

The series-opening T20 international between South Africa and India was washed out by rain in Durban on Sunday therefore, all eyes will be on the weather in Gqeberha which will host the second match of the series on December 12.

The good news for cricket fans is that the chances of rain in the city in the evening will drop down to 6% but the bad news is that there will be a thick cloud cover surrounding the stadium throughout the match.

A delayed start could also be on the cards as chances of rain in the day stand at 84% with a 17% chance of a thunderstorm.

The temperatures will be quite chilly for the players at around 16 degrees Celsius and is expected to go down a notch to 14 as the night progresses.

AccuWeather

AccuWeather

India's T20 WC preparations take a hit

the 'Men in Blue' are left with just five T20Is two more against the Proteas and three games against Afghanistan at home in January ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

In that context, India would have liked to make a head start to their search for a perfect blend at Kingsmead but rain put paid to those hopes temporarily.

IPL 2024 crucial for India's T20 WC-bound players

With the IPL 2024 preceding the T20 World Cup, the Indian think-tank will certainly bank on the league to identify the ideal 15 for the marquee event.

The first-time visitors to the 'Rainbow Nation' such as Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh etc would have been eager to get that unique taste of cricket here and now they would have to wait till Tuesday for the second match at St George's Park at Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.