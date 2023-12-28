SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3: R Ashwin Gives ‘Mankad’ Warning To Non-Striker Marco Jansen; Picture Goes Viral

Ravichandran Ashwin threatens to mankad Marco Jansen. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin threatened to mankad South African batter Marco Jansen on day 3 of the 1st Test at the Supersport Park in Centurion. Given the circumstances, the veteran off-spinner had an opportunity to affect that run-out, but he backed out, hinting it as a warning to the lanky all-rounder.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner has a reputation of affecting run-outs at the non-striker's end as the row with Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 sparked a massive controversy. However, he didn't run Jansen out on this occasion even as the youngster's bat and feet were comfortably out of the crease.