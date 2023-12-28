 SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3: R Ashwin Gives ‘Mankad’ Warning To Non-Striker Marco Jansen; Picture Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3: R Ashwin Gives ‘Mankad’ Warning To Non-Striker Marco Jansen; Picture Goes Viral

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3: R Ashwin Gives ‘Mankad’ Warning To Non-Striker Marco Jansen; Picture Goes Viral

Ravichandran Ashwin gave Marco Jansen Mankad warning during 1st Test against South Africa at Centurion.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Ravichandran Ashwin threatens to mankad Marco Jansen. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin threatened to mankad South African batter Marco Jansen on day 3 of the 1st Test at the Supersport Park in Centurion. Given the circumstances, the veteran off-spinner had an opportunity to affect that run-out, but he backed out, hinting it as a warning to the lanky all-rounder.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner has a reputation of affecting run-outs at the non-striker's end as the row with Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 sparked a massive controversy. However, he didn't run Jansen out on this occasion even as the youngster's bat and feet were comfortably out of the crease.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3: R Ashwin Gives ‘Mankad’ Warning To Non-Striker Marco Jansen; Picture...

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3: R Ashwin Gives ‘Mankad’ Warning To Non-Striker Marco Jansen; Picture...

SA vs IND, 1st Test: 'They Should Be Full Of Energy' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Team India's 'Listless'...

SA vs IND, 1st Test: 'They Should Be Full Of Energy' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Team India's 'Listless'...

Boxing Day Test: Young Couple Gets Shocked As Their Private Moment Gets Telecast On Big Screen At...

Boxing Day Test: Young Couple Gets Shocked As Their Private Moment Gets Telecast On Big Screen At...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Australia Hold Slight Edge After Gathering 241-Run Lead On Tricky...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Australia Hold Slight Edge After Gathering 241-Run Lead On Tricky...

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Dean Elgar Falls To Shardul Thakur On 185, South Africa Lead Nears...

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Dean Elgar Falls To Shardul Thakur On 185, South Africa Lead Nears...