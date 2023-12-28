 SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3 Live: South Africa Eyeing Big Lead With Dean Elgar's Help, India Look For Quick Wickets
SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3 Live: South Africa Eyeing Big Lead With Dean Elgar's Help, India Look For Quick Wickets

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3 Live: South Africa Eyeing Big Lead With Dean Elgar's Help, India Look For Quick Wickets

SA vs IND, Boxing Day Test: The Proteas were 11 runs ahead of the visitors by the end of the second day's play with 5 wickets in hand and Dean Elgar still batting on 140.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Dean Elgar scored his 14th Test hundred on Day 2 in Centurion |

1st Session Live Updates:

Jasprit Bumrah to start the proceedings for Team India with new batter Marco Jansen taking first strike. Dean Elgar will resume his innings on 140 at the other end.

"(On the game situation) Quite balanced. We have to come out here today and bowl in the right areas. Still a bit of assistance from the pitch. We need to get Dean out early and get the rest after. It is building up to be a pretty exciting Test match," India wicketkeeper KL Rahul said on the current situation of the Test match.

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 2 Summary:

South Africa will be looking to pile on the misery on Team India with Dean Elgar at the helm of affairs when they take the field on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Proteas were 11 runs ahead of the visitors by the end of the second day's play with 5 wickets in hand.

Dean Elgar will resume the action and his innings on 140 along with Marco Jansen and the tail-enders to follow.

India were behind the ball-game throughout Wednesday thanks to Elgar's century but they fought back late in the day through Prasidh Krishna and Mohammad Siraj after Jasprit Bumrah got two quick wickets in the second session.

IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: '3 Or 4 Months Ago, Everybody Was Abusing Me', KL Rahul Hits Back At...
