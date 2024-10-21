Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead India A To Face Australia A As BCCI Name Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India A squad for the couple of four-day matches against Australia A later this month. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the side, while Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as his deputy.

India A squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian