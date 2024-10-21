 Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead India A To Face Australia A As BCCI Name Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the captain of India ahead of Australia tour as several players look to make their cases to sneak into the senior team.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India A squad for the couple of four-day matches against Australia A later this month. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the side, while Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as his deputy.

India A squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

