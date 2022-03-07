Russian gymnast slammed for displaying pro-war Z symbol while sharing podium with Ukraine athlete

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak was seen displaying a ‘Z’ war symbol whilst sharing the podium with Ukrainian athlete Illia Kovtun at the Gymnastics World Cup.

Kuliak displayed the letter ‘Z’ on his chest, a symbol that has been draped on Russian tanks and vehicles during their invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian gymnast took to the podium on Sunday after winning the bronze medal in Doha, whilst Ukraine’s Kovtun took gold.

A statement from The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed disciplinary actions will be taken against Kuliak.

The governing body said: “The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak (RUS) following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar.”

