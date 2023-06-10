'Rubbish Shot': Justin Langer Reveals How Virat Kohli Sledged Steve Smith Over Day 3 Dismissal (WATCH)

Former Australia coach Justin Lander on Saturday revealed a funny incident involving Virat Kohli and Steve Smith before the start of play on Day 4 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final in London.

Kohli took a dig at Smith for the way he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in Australia's second innings at The Oval on Friday.

Smith got out for 34 after he came down the track and tried to hit Jadeja for a six but only managed to top-edge the ball to Shardul Thakur, who ran in from the point region.

Longer, who met Smith before the start of play on Day 4, was speaking to him when Kohli walked up close to them and said, "rubbish shot".

Smith replied by saying, "fair call".

Australia began the proceedings on Day 4 at 123 for 4 in their second innings with a lead of 296 runs over India.

Marcus Labuschagne and Cameron Green resumed the innings for the Aussies on 41 and 7.

Labuschagne however, couldn't add anything to his overnight total as he got out to Umesh Yadav in the second over of the day.