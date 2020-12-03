RTO Thane chief Ravi Gaikwad adds another feather on his cap

This is the third award received by Gaikwad in eight weeks, He was conferred with the Life Time World Peace Ambassador award by Wockhardt Foundation's The World Peacekeepers Movement for his achievements and service to humanity and his commitment to the cause of peace.

Recognising his outstanding professional achievement and contribution in nation-building, the Indian Achievers Forum also conferred the Man of Excellence Award 2020.

An academician, sportsperson and philanthropist, Gaikwad was born in Pune to Pushpa and Kisanrao Gaikwad. His father is a retired senior bureaucrat in the Government of Maharashtra and his mother is a director of a financial institution. Gaikwad senior completed his Civil Engineering (BE Civil ) from Government College of Engineering, Karad and his mother completed BA (Political Science Hons) from Pune University.

True to the legacy, junior Gaikwad began writing poems in his school days. He is a prolific writer with profound thinking on spirituality. He was a general Secretary of Science and Technology Club and also an NCC Cadet during his school days. He was an HSC Topper of the state and he got two Gold Medal in Engineering topping the state, the record which still remains unbeatable. He achieved a remarkable feat of having scored 100/100 in two subjects of his final year of Engineering and has written a separate draft for the Indian Constitution and studied all the constitutions of the world. He was on the Editorial Board of the Journal “The Parliamentarian”. He was the Magazine Secretary of his Engineering College and held the position of a General Secretary of his Engineering College, the highest elected student body representative. He was also the recipient of the Best Student during his Engineering College days. He has also presented several papers to IIT and in the field of science and technology. In sports, he was in the Ranji Trophy camp and he has two Guinness Book of world records in his name for organizing the biggest bike rally to spread awareness towards road safety and no honking and organizing the biggest handball competition with maximum participation.

His work is multi-faceted in nature and promotes social welfare, while placing considerable importance on national development. He is also chairman of Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat a trust which is involved with full dedication in service to the society. He has been doing lot of philanthropic work in India and has played a pioneering role in changing traditional ideas of charity. His wife Dr Nirmala is a practicing physician and he has two kids, Ananya and Rishi. His younger sister Dr Pratibha is a practicing surgeon in the United Kingdom and his younger brother Pradeep Gaikwad is an Engineer. His sister-in-law is Archana working with the government.