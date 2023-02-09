RTO Chief: Ravi Gaikwad inducted into USA Cricket Hall of fame

RTO Chief of Thane (Konkan Range) and promoter of the Road Safety World Series Ravi Gaikwad will become the first individual to be inducted in the Cricket Hall of Fame, USA, for his contribution towards the game and making it meaningful to serve humanity. The induction ceremony will be held in India for the first time and will be an added attraction during the Road Safety World Series Season 3.

The Cricket Hall of Fame, USA, is the first ever Cricket Hall of Fame established in 1980 and located at Hartford, Connecticut. Since its inception several former cricket stars including Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Vishwanath, Ajit Wadekar to name a few.

Gaikwad was presented with the Sakal Award for Good Governance and as a cricketer in the field of sports in the presence Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and former state CM Mr Devendrq Fadnavis in the city recently.

It is worth mentioning that Gaikwad’s philanthropic works and life changing initiatives are recognised at various levels, and he received the Man of Excellence award in recognition of outstanding professional achievement and contribution in nation building by Indian Achiever’s Forum.

He is also the recipient of Wockhardt Foundation’s Lifetime World Peace Ambassador Award, Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Award for social welfare, Humanitarian Activist Award for philanthropic work and humanitarian service and Best Engineer Award which was conferred by the Engineers Association of India (EAI).

In another boost to the social worker, philanthropist, scientist, engineering gold medallist and higher secondary state topper's noble initiative, the Cricket Hall of Fame has decided to endorse the Road Safety World Series for creating awareness towards road safety and saving human lives on road through cricket.

The Road Safety World Series is a T20 cricket event which is played between legends of eight countries—India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka—to create awareness towards road safety in India and around the world.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)