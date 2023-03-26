South Africa chase down West Indies' target of 259 to record highest successful run chase in T20I history

South Africa on Sunday recorded the highest successful run chase in the history of T20I cricket. South Africa chased down the target of 259 against the West Indies in the second T20 at the Centurion. The previous highest successful T20I run chase was recorded by Australia, who chased down 244 run target against New Zealand on February 16, 2018.
This is a breaking story, more details to follow
