 South Africa chase down West Indies' target of 259 to record highest successful run chase in T20I history
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSouth Africa chase down West Indies' target of 259 to record highest successful run chase in T20I history

South Africa chase down West Indies' target of 259 to record highest successful run chase in T20I history

South Africa on Sunday recorded the highest successful run chase in the history of T20I cricket. South Africa chased down the target of 259 against the West Indies in the second T20 at the Centurion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image

South Africa on Sunday recorded the highest successful run chase in the history of T20I cricket. South Africa chased down the target of 259 against the West Indies in the second T20 at the Centurion. The previous highest successful T20I run chase was recorded by Australia, who chased down 244 run target against New Zealand on February 16, 2018.

This is a breaking story, more details to follow

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

South Africa chase down West Indies' target of 259 to record highest successful run chase in T20I...

South Africa chase down West Indies' target of 259 to record highest successful run chase in T20I...

MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Final, Live Moments & Score: Mumbai on top, Delhi falter on the grand stage with...

MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Final, Live Moments & Score: Mumbai on top, Delhi falter on the grand stage with...

Women's World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain wins gold in 75 Kg category

Women's World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain wins gold in 75 Kg category

Nikhat Zareen 2nd Indian to win multiple gold medals at Women’s World Boxing Championships

Nikhat Zareen 2nd Indian to win multiple gold medals at Women’s World Boxing Championships

IPL 2023: DC Captain David Warner grooves on 'Calm Down' song; WATCH viral video

IPL 2023: DC Captain David Warner grooves on 'Calm Down' song; WATCH viral video