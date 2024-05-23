RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Virat Kohli Furious With Yash Dayal's Bowling, Throws Bottle In Anger; Video

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli was livid with fast bowler Yash Dayal's performance in the 17th over after he failed to keep the Rajasthan Royals batters in check during their tense run chase in the IPL 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday.

Dayal bowled the crucial 17th over of the second innings when RR required 30 runs from 24 balls but he conceded 11 off it after getting smacked for two fours in a row by Shimron Hetmyer.

VK loses cool on the field

Kohli, who was fielding at third man, couldn't bear to watch Dayal getting hit for boundaries at a time when RCB needed to keep the pressure on the RR batters Hetmyer and Riyan Parag but failed to do so.

The 35-year-old made angry gestures and even threw a bottle of juice on the ground near the dugout after it was offered to him by one of his teammates on the sidelines.

The video of Kohli's furious gestures surfaced on social media a day after RCB lost the game by 4 wickets to crash out of the IPL 2024 playoffs.

RCB choke in the playoffs again

RCB failed to clinch their maiden title once again despite Virat Kohli scoring the most runs this season.

Opening batter Kohli amassed 741 runs from 15 T20s including a hundred and 5 fifties but it was still not enough for RCB as it failed as a collective unit yet again due to their over-reliance on the top-three batters.