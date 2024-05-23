Dejected Virat Kohli’s Picture Goes Viral After RCB Crash Out Of IPL 2024; Fans Compare It With 2023 World Cup Heartbreak In Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli was inconsolable as they crashed out of IPL 2024 after losing the Eliminator clash to the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. A picture went viral of the same as fans compared it with the scenes after the 2023 World Cup final.

While the Royal Challengers made a below-par 172 in their stipulated 20 overs, they fought well to defend it against the Royals. However, it wasn't enough as Rovman Powell scripted a nervy four-wicket victory with a six straight back over the bowler's head when 5 runs were needed off the last 7 deliveries.

Nevertheless, it was one more tournament which ended in agony for Virat Kohli, who once again gave his best with the bat. The right-hander has accumulated a staggering 741 runs in IPL 2024, but hasn't ended up on the right side of the result as RCB's winning streak came to a halt. The 2023 World Cup panned out in similar fashion as Kohli amassed 765 runs in the tournament, but India lost to Australia in the final.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Virat Kohli's dejected expression:

Highest run-getter in the World Cup

- No Trophy.



Highest run-getter in the IPL

- No Trophy.



Feel for Virat Kohli. He’s given everything but only faced disappointment. 💔 pic.twitter.com/TF0wJm9B1X — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) May 22, 2024

I tried so hard and go so far ..

But in the end it doesn't matter ..!

Virat Kohli gave his everything, but still couldn't lift the trophy. 💔



A sad ending from IPL 2024 - it was amazing to see him with runs. It's time to shine for India again at the T20 World Cup. 🇮🇳#Kohli pic.twitter.com/oenDKgMqM0 — Ashish Jaju (@AashuSpeaks12) May 22, 2024

Kohli=Ronaldo All the talent in the world but no World Cup or IPL

Dhoni=Messi Backed up talent and won clutch situations to bag 10 trophies in career as leader — Pravein Krish (@PraveinKrish) May 22, 2024

If not for the Chinnasamy incident and unwanted aggression on that day, even the CSK fans would have wanted Virat to win this year's IPL trophy. Nevertheless, get the damn World Cup home with the same aggression, King! 😎😌 #kohli #Indiaworldcup https://t.co/jhLzVpCoo7 — Akshu! (@akshayaarun07) May 22, 2024

Virat Kohli gave his everything, but still couldn't lift the trophy. 💔



A sad ending from IPL 2024 - it was amazing to see him with runs. It's time to shine for India again at the T20 World Cup. 🇮🇳



Happy Ending is just a myth🙌 pic.twitter.com/VcsX0ZoSJ9 — Prateeek 𝕏 (@iam_prateek17) May 22, 2024

It's painful to watch one of the most capable players in the entire cricket world, Virat Kohli, perform so well but still be unable to lift the World Cup or the IPL trophy..... https://t.co/1YK9MIKOtb — డాక్టర్ శరత్ (@wellnessSharath) May 23, 2024

Virat Kohli gave his all, but still couldn't win the trophy. 💔



A sad ending to IPL 2024, but it was incredible to see him in form. Now, it's time for him to shine for India at the T20 World Cup. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5Gks05QcXc — Chikku (@imChikku_) May 23, 2024

T20 World Cup 2022: Most runs in the season (296)



IPL 2023: Scored 639 runs



ODI World Cup 2023: Most runs in the season (765)



IPL 2024: Most runs in the season (741) ended on the losing side.



Being Virat Kohli is tough 💔#RCBvsRR #ViratKohli #IPL2024 #Kohli pic.twitter.com/ZOiqvj1k2q — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta31) May 22, 2024

- T20 World Cup: 296 runs, avg 98.6.

- IPL 2023: 639 runs, avg 54, with a SR of 140.

- Asia Cup: 129 runs, avg 64.5, with a SR of 115.

- World Cup: 765 runs, avg 95.63.

- IPL 2024: 741 runs, with a SR of 155.



Virat Kohli always gives his best - The Greatest Ever. 🐐 #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/nAq6MwEJHP — Shamim. (@ShamimCricSight) May 22, 2024

T20 wc 2014

T20 wc 2016

Test series vs aus, 2014

Ipl 2016

Test series vs sa,2018

Test series vs eng, 2018

T20 wc 2022

Odi World cup 2023

Ipl 2024



He played his heart out in all these tournaments and series, still ended up on losing side. being Virat Kohli isn't easy 💔 pic.twitter.com/4vEZhvki9k — Bipin Shukla Garg🇮🇳🚩 (@BipinShukla97) May 22, 2024

💔 Being Virat Kohli is tough



👉T20 World Cup 2022:Most runs in the season (296) ended on the losing side

👉IPL 2023 Scored 639 runs and ended on the losing side

👉ODI World Cup 2023:Most runs in the season (765) ended on the losing side

👉IPL 2023:Most runs in the season (741) pic.twitter.com/6XaaJFtTQA — Aniket Kori (@Aniket375106945) May 23, 2024

Rajasthan Royals set up Qualifier 2 with SunRisers Hyderabad:

With a nervy four-wicket win, the Royals have set up the Qualifier 2 clash with the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 24th in Chennai.

The SunRisers are coming off a comprehensive loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1 and will look to make the most of their 2nd opportunity.