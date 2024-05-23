Dejected Virat Kohli’s Picture Goes Viral After RCB Crash Out Of IPL 2024; Fans Compare It With 2023 World Cup Heartbreak In Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli was inconsolable as they crashed out of IPL 2024 after losing the Eliminator clash to the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. A picture went viral of the same as fans compared it with the scenes after the 2023 World Cup final.
While the Royal Challengers made a below-par 172 in their stipulated 20 overs, they fought well to defend it against the Royals. However, it wasn't enough as Rovman Powell scripted a nervy four-wicket victory with a six straight back over the bowler's head when 5 runs were needed off the last 7 deliveries.
Nevertheless, it was one more tournament which ended in agony for Virat Kohli, who once again gave his best with the bat. The right-hander has accumulated a staggering 741 runs in IPL 2024, but hasn't ended up on the right side of the result as RCB's winning streak came to a halt. The 2023 World Cup panned out in similar fashion as Kohli amassed 765 runs in the tournament, but India lost to Australia in the final.
Here's how netizens have reacted to Virat Kohli's dejected expression:
Rajasthan Royals set up Qualifier 2 with SunRisers Hyderabad:
With a nervy four-wicket win, the Royals have set up the Qualifier 2 clash with the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 24th in Chennai.
The SunRisers are coming off a comprehensive loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1 and will look to make the most of their 2nd opportunity.