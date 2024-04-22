RR vs MI: Sandeep Sharma Claims His Maiden IPL 5-Fer After Mumbai Indians Make Respectable Recovery; Video

Sandeep Sharma celebrates a wicket. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma claimed the 3rd five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The right-arm seamer's outstanding figures of 4-0-18-5 wrecked Mumbai Indians' plans in the death overs as they were stopped at 179 eventually, keeping the hosts in the game.

Sandeep Sharma, who replaced Kuldeep Sen in the line-up got his first wicket of the innings in the form of Ishan Kishan as Royals captain Sanju Samson took a smart review. The 30-year-old also dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, followed by Tilak Varma and Gerald Coetzee. The fifth wicket came after dismissing Tim David in the final over.

𝗙𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗖 🖐️



What a comeback for Sandeep Sharma as he picks up a magnificent 5️⃣-wicket haul 👏👏



Recap his entire spell on https://t.co/4n69KTSZN3!



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/ZUN4dshsbA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2024

Despite being 20-3 at one stage, the five-time champions staged an excellent recovery as Nehal Wadhera and Tilak Varma stitched a 99-run partnership off only 52 deliveries. The former top-scored with 65, while Wadhera chipped in with an explosive 49 off 22 balls. Rajasthan Royals convincingly beat the five-time champions during their previous encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals' playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.