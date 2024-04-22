 RR vs MI: Sandeep Sharma Claims His Maiden IPL 5-Fer After Mumbai Indians Make Respectable Recovery; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRR vs MI: Sandeep Sharma Claims His Maiden IPL 5-Fer After Mumbai Indians Make Respectable Recovery; Video

RR vs MI: Sandeep Sharma Claims His Maiden IPL 5-Fer After Mumbai Indians Make Respectable Recovery; Video

Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma took his maiden IPL five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Sandeep Sharma celebrates a wicket. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma claimed the 3rd five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The right-arm seamer's outstanding figures of 4-0-18-5 wrecked Mumbai Indians' plans in the death overs as they were stopped at 179 eventually, keeping the hosts in the game.

Read Also
IPL 2024: RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Fined ₹12 Lakh, PBKS Skipper Sam Curran Penalised For Code Of...
article-image

Sandeep Sharma, who replaced Kuldeep Sen in the line-up got his first wicket of the innings in the form of Ishan Kishan as Royals captain Sanju Samson took a smart review. The 30-year-old also dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, followed by Tilak Varma and Gerald Coetzee. The fifth wicket came after dismissing Tim David in the final over.

Despite being 20-3 at one stage, the five-time champions staged an excellent recovery as Nehal Wadhera and Tilak Varma stitched a 99-run partnership off only 52 deliveries. The former top-scored with 65, while Wadhera chipped in with an explosive 49 off 22 balls. Rajasthan Royals convincingly beat the five-time champions during their previous encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals' playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RR vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes The First Bowler In IPL History To Take 200 Wickets; Watch

RR vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes The First Bowler In IPL History To Take 200 Wickets; Watch

IPL 2024: Massive Blow For DC As All-Rounder Mitch Marsh Ruled Out Of Remaining Games With Hamstring...

IPL 2024: Massive Blow For DC As All-Rounder Mitch Marsh Ruled Out Of Remaining Games With Hamstring...

'Like Re-Distributing IPL Points': Venkatesh Prasad Directs Dig At Congress' 'Pitiful' Wealth Survey

'Like Re-Distributing IPL Points': Venkatesh Prasad Directs Dig At Congress' 'Pitiful' Wealth Survey

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Fined 50% Of His Match Fees For Arguing With Umpire, Breaching Code Of Conduct...

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Fined 50% Of His Match Fees For Arguing With Umpire, Breaching Code Of Conduct...

Video: Virat Kohli Explains To KKR Players About His Controversial Dismissal After IPL 2024 Clash

Video: Virat Kohli Explains To KKR Players About His Controversial Dismissal After IPL 2024 Clash