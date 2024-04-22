IPL 2024: RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Fined ₹12 Lakh, PBKS Skipper Sam Curran Penalised For Code Of Conduct Breaches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf Du Plessis has been imposed a fine of Rs 12 lakh, while the Punjab Kings skipper has incurred a penalty equivalent to 50 percent of his match fees for their respective infractions, as disclosed by the IPL on Monday.

Du Plessis faced the fine due to the slow over rate managed by his team during RCB's nail-biting one-run defeat, their seventh in the ongoing season, against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

"The Captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mr. Faf du Plessis, has been fined for his team’s slow over-rate during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on April 21, 2024," stated an official release from the IPL.

This incident marked RCB’s first over-rate transgression of the season.

Conversely, Curran was penalized for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during PBKS' three-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

"Curran has been found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He acknowledged the offence and accepted the sanction prescribed by the Match Referee. For Level 1 breaches, the Match Referee's decision is conclusive and obligatory," read the IPL media dispatch.

Following the loss to GT, Punjab's fourth consecutive defeat, they now find themselves in ninth position on the points table.