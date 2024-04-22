RR vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 38: Mumbai Opt To Bat First In Jaipur; Sandeep Sharma Back For Rajasthan

Toss Update:

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya win s the toss and opts to bat first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

This will be Pandya's 100th game for MI. "It's a very surreal feeling to play the 100th game for the franchise, started my journey with MI, I'm very grateful," Pandya said at the toss.

The Royals have made the surprising decision to leave out fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and bring back the experienced Sandeep Sharma.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI Preview

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns for the second time this season in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Table-toppers Rajasthan continue to lead the pack with 12 points and will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins tonight.

Mumbai on the other hand, have struggled in the first half of their campaign and are currently lying in seventh position with 3 wins from 7 T20s so far.

Pitch Report

"This pitch looks very very beautiful, it's dry, it's hard and it's even. Why isn't there a score over 200? I think one of the reasons is players presently like bounce and there's not a lot of moisture in this pitch. Moisture is what creates bounce and that's why it's very difficult to play the bowlers that are bowling directly straight at the stumps. The players are a little hesitant to score off every ball or play cross-batted shots. You'd still see a score close to 200 because it's beautiful to bat on but to get over 200, you need a bit of bounce. Nothing to fear for the batters, but they got to be very careful playing the cross-batted shots. Two great batting teams, I think we are in for a great treat," reckon Natalie Germanos and Brian Lara.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore