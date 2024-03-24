RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Trent Boult Bouncer Destroys Devdutt Padikkal’s Helmet; Batter Loses Middle-Stump Next Ball; Video

Trent Boult's bouncer hits Devdutt Padikkal's helmet. | (Credits: Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants' batter Devdutt Padikkal copped a lethal blow from a short-pitched delivery from Rajasthan Royals seamer Trent Boult as a part of his helmet came off. The video of the same went viral on social media as the team doctor came out running to run a concussion check on the left-hander.

The incident occurred in the 3rd over of the innings as Boult was breathing fire, having dismissed the dangerous Quinton de Kock. The short-pitched delivery from the New Zealand seamer went short. The left-handed batter looked to pull it, but missed the ball, resulting in a blow to his head as part of the helmet came off. One of his teammates had to come out with a new helmet.

However, Boult left the youngster confused as his full-length delivery breached Padikkal's defences to hit the middle stump. The Karntaka batter had to depart for a three-ball duck, as a result.