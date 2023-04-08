RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Delhi fightback with Jaiswal, Samson wickets after Rajasthan cross 100

08 April 2023 04:27 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals 103/2 in 10 overs against Delhi Capitals. Jos Buttler 40*, Riyan Parag 0*.
08 April 2023 03:53 PM IST
Delhi Capitals will look to score their first points and get their campaign off the mark after two successive defeats. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways.
