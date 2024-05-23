'Ronaldo Left, Messi Left': Kevin Pietersen Wants Virat Kohli To Leave RCB And 'Seek Glory Somewhere Else'

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Kevin Pietersen feels club legend Virat Kohli should move on from the franchise and join some other team in order to have a better chance of winning the Indian Premier League.

Pietersen's comments came after RCB crashed out of IPL 2024 playoffs after losing the Eliminator by 4 wickets against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

RCB, one of only three franchises which is yet to win the IPL despite playing from the first season, got knocked out despite having Kohli in their ranks who is the highest run-scorer this season.

Kohli's best again not good enough for RCB

The 35-year-old amassed 741 runs from 15 T20s, his second best outing in the IPL after 2016 when he scored a record 973 runs but still couldn't take RCB to the title.

Once again, Kohli's heroics with the bat resulted in nothing due to the collective failure of RCB as a team. This has been the case season after season where RCB has struggled with its bowlers and lack of batting depth.

Over-reliance on top-order led by Kohli

The Bengaluru-based franchise has always relied on the top-order batters, led by Kohli, to win them matches. But the mistake has cost them every season till now which is why their trophy cabinet remains empty.

Therefore, Pietersen feels it is high time that Kohli starts looking at other franchises from next year.

"I have said it before and I will say it again -- the greats of the game in other sports, have left teams to go and seek glory somewhere else. When he has tried and tried so hard -- won the Orange Cap yet again and done so much yet again and the franchise fails again. I understand for the brand of the team and the commercial value he brings to the team... But Virat Kohli deserves a trophy. He deserves to play in a team that could help him to get that trophy," Pieterson said on Star Sports.

KP wants VK to join THIS franchise

KP drew parallels with football legends like David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who all left their childhood clubs to achieve success somewhere else.

"I think it's about time Virat thought long and hard. Beckham left, Ronaldo left, Messi left, Harry Kane just left Spurs and went to Bayern Munich," he further added.

Pietersen in fact, suggested Kohli to switch base to the Delhi Capitals as he also hails from the city.

"I actually think it should be Delhi. Delhi is the place where Virat needs to go. Virat can go away, and stay at home most of the time, I know he has a home in Delhi. He has a young family. He can spend more time there. He is a Delhi boy. Why can't he go back? Delhi are as desperate as Bengaluru," he said.