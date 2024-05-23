Video: AB de Villiers' Animated Expressions During Commentary Of IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator Go Viral

AB de Villiers. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter AB de Villiers sported different expressions during the IPL 2024 Eliminator clash vs the Rajasthan Royals on Wedensday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While commentating for Jio Cinema, the 40-year-old couldn't hide his expressions of disappointment as RCB went down in a nervy finish, ending another year without the title.

While the Royal Challengers made a below-par 172 in their stipulated 20 overs, they fought well to defend it against the Royals. However, it wasn't enough as Rovman Powell scripted a nervy four-wicket victory with a six straight back over the bowler's head when 5 runs were needed off the last 7 deliveries.

AB De Villiers reactions during RCB's match today 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/EDNVH3BeSz — OM PRAKASH (@Sadmusicst44696) May 23, 2024

"Virat Kohli deserves a trophy" - Kevin Pietersen

With RCB failing to end their trophy drought, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has urged Kohli to leave the franchise and join one which could help him lift the crown. He told Star Sports:

"I have said it before and I will say it again -- the greats of the game in other sports, have left teams to go and seek glory somewhere else. When he has tried and tried so hard -- won the Orange Cap yet again and done so much yet again and the franchise fails again. I understand for the brand of the team and the commercial value he brings to the team... But Virat Kohli deserves a trophy. He deserves to play in a team that could help him to get that trophy."

Meanwhile, the Royals will face the SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.