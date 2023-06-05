Rohit Sharma Inspires Action on World Environment Day: 'May This Day Be A Reminder To Do Our Bit'

World Environment Day, observed on June 5th each year, serves as a global platform to promote environmental awareness and encourage individuals to find effective solutions for environmental challenges. The 2023 edition of World Environment Day marked its significant 50th anniversary, focusing on the theme of #BeatPlasticPollution.

Rohit Sahrama message to followers on World Environment Day

In honor of World Environment Day, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, shared a meaningful message with his followers. The renowned batsman emphasized the importance of environmental conservation through actions such as reusing, reducing, and recycling. Despite his busy schedule, the 36-year-old took a moment to remind his supporters about the significance of individual contributions in protecting the environment.

On Monday, June 5th, Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture of himself wearing a white T-shirt adorned with the words 'End Plastic Waste.'

"The theme for this World Environment Day is #BeatPlasticPollution, a cause close to my heart & the need of the hour for our planet Earth. May this World Environment Day be a reminder to do our bit to keep the planet safe by reusing, reducing & recycling," the India skipper captioned the post.

Rohit gearing up for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma is preparing to lead the Indian cricket team against Australia in the much-anticipated WTC Final clash scheduled to commence on June 7th at The Oval in London. As the 36-year-old batter gears up for this crucial match, he has his sights set on securing an ICC trophy, which would be his first as a captain if India emerges victorious. While Rohit has previously led India to victory in the 2018 Asia Cup against Bangladesh, an ICC trophy has eluded him thus far.

Rohit played a pivotal role in India's triumph over Australia in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy held in India. This included a magnificent century, showcasing an average of 40.33 in the series.