'Rohit bhai wifi connect karna hi bhul gaye': India spinner makes hilarious reaction during live Instagram chat with Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (L) and Rohit Sharma during the live Instagram chat

Team India players had a fun time when wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant started a live session on Instagram on Tuesday.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made a special appearance as Pant teamed up with Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for a live session.

Rohit engaged in fun banter with Chahal during the session. The captain asked the spinner the reasons for not joining the rest of the team for breakfast in the team hotel in Trinidad, where Team India is playing West Indies in a white-ball series.

Midway through the session, Rohit's feed was disrupted. Pant, Chahal and Suryakumar suspected that it might have been an internet issue.

This is how the conversation panned out between the cricketers:

Pant: Captain ka wifi chala gaya, bhaiya kya yaar (Even captain's wi-fi is disrupted)

Chahal: Rohit bhai wifi connect karna hi bhul gaye honge (Rohit must've forgotten to connect his wi-fi)

Pant: Rohit bhai ka wi-fi chala gaya yaar. Captain ka hi wifi chala jata hai toh kya kare (What to do when even the captain's wi-fie has issues?)

After some delay Rohit returned to the live session and was surprised to see Pant accepting fan requests on a random basis.