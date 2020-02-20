Roger Federer to miss French Open after confirming knee surgery

Tennis extraordinaire Roger Federer has confirmed that he is set to undergo knee surgery and that he will be missing the French Open along with Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami. He will be out of action until the summer.

Taking to his Twitter account, he announced, "My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away but after an examination and discussion with my team, I have decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday."

He added, "After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery. As a result, I will, unfortunately, have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone’s support. I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass."