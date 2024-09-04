Roger Federer Makes US Open Return, Fans Give Tennis Legend a Warm Ovation; Video

Image: X

Tennis star Roger Federer made a big return to the US Open on Tuesday to witness a quarter-final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng. This was his first visit at the final grand slam of the year since he stopped playing professionally in 2022. Federer received a warm welcome from fans since It was a nostalgic moment for everyone present inside the stadium.

During an interview outside the stands, Federer said, "We went to Wimbledon this year and I’ll go to the Open actually tonight. So I haven’t been back at the Open since I retired. So it’s going to be also I’m sure nice to be in Ashe, you know, watching tennis from the sidelines this time. It's the first time I would ever do that,"

Federer has an impressive record at the US Open with 89 wins and 14 losses. He won five titles in a row from 2004 to 2008 and reached the final in 2009 and 2015. His last appearance at the tournament was in 2019, and he retired after the 2022 Laver Cup.

Aryna Sabalenka archives milestone at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka's remarkable run at the US Open 2024 continued as she registered a dominating win over Qinwen Zheng. The second seed defeated her Chinese opponent 6-1, 6-2 to enter her fourth successive semi-final at flushing meadows.

This achievement marks a milestone, making Sabalenka the first player since Serena Williams to reach four successive US Open semi-finals. Sabalenka showed composure and skill throughout the match, decisively outsmarting her Chinese opponent Zheng.

Following the win, she said, "I really enjoying playing on these big stadiums. I feel all the support. I just don't want to leave early here. I just want to stay as long as I can and enjoy this beautiful court and beautiful atmosphere."

Sabalenka reached the final in New York last year, losing to Coco Gauff, but Gauff's fourth-round exit this year leaves the Belarusian as the favourite on an increasingly open side of the draw.