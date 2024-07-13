'I Come Across Lot Of Things...': Roger Federer REACTS To His Doppelganger Arbaaz Khan; Watch Video

Roger Federer and Arbaaz Khan | Instagram

Former Professional Tennis Player Roger Federer reacted to his doppelganger actor Arbaaz Khan. In a video, Roger talked about his resemblance with Arbaaz. Speaking about it, he stated, "So funny enough. Social media is a wild place and I come across a lot of things and I've seen a picture of me and Arbaaz Khan. You know, the lookalike, doppelganger situation. So people on social media how to find these things and meld them together and they pop up time and again. So good to see and hope to meet him one day."

Prime Video India on Instagram shared the video and wrote, "Roger Federer talking about Arbaaz Khan was not on our 2024 Bingo card. #FedererOnPrime, Watch Now."

Arbaaz Khan Once Calls Himself Roger Federer

Earlier in 2023, Arbaaz Khan shot for a commercial in which he transformed himself into former professional tennis player Roger Federer. In the video, he called himself the ‘tennis legend Roger Federer’ and stated, “This is how I became the world's greatest player.”

On the work front, legendary sportsman Roger Federer's documentary Titled Federer: Twelve Final Days, showcasing the story of his retirenment is currently streaming live on Prime Video. It is directed by Asif Kapadia.

On the other hand, Arbaaz is known for his films such as Dabangg, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and more. Besides being an actor, he is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.