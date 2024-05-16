'Back Shot Kya Le Rahe Ho?': Arbaaz Khan Gets Irked As Paps Record Wife Shura Khan From Behind

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan was seen getting irked by the paparazzi on Wednesday as he stepped out with his wife Shura Khan in the city. He was seen schooling the paparazzi for recording her from behind and even asked the photographers to stop it.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Arbaaz and Shura can be seen exiting a venue together, and as the paps followed them, the Dabangg actor can be seen visibly irritated.

However, the couple continued walking ahead and it was then that Arbaaz turned and saw the paps recording Shura from behind. "Ho gaya, bas abhi. Back shot kya le rahe ho?" he questioned the photographers before quickly walking away with his wife.

This is not the first time that a celeb has schooled paps for recording them from the back. A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted asking the shutterbugs to not click her from behind as she stepped out wearing a short skirt.

Recently, during the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi too, she schooled the paps for capturing her from 'wrong angles'.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan had slammed the paparazzi for recording actresses from weird angles to evoke reaction from fans and garner views online.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz and Shura got married in an intimate ceremony on December 24, 2023, and among those who attended the bash were Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Ridhima Pandit, and others. Despite an age gap of 25 years, the two are head over heels in love with each other and dated for over a year before getting married.