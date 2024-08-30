US Open 2024: Meet Botic Van De Zandschulp, The Man Who Slayed Carlos Alcaraz in Round 2

Image: X

Former US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz saw his Grand Slam streak abruptly end as he was defeated 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 by unseeded Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round. For Alcaraz this was his earliest exit in Grand Slams since Wimbledon 2021, when Daniil Medvedev beat him in straight sets.

Who is Botic van de Zandschulp?

Botic van de Zandschulp is a 28-year-old Dutch player, who entered the final Grand Slam tournament of the year with a 11-18 record. He did not win back-to-back matches at a tour-level event in 2024.

Zandschulp has a strong baseline game and his ability to adapt across different surfaces has seen him steadily rise in the rankings and gained recognition as an up-and-coming talent in men's tennis.

His best Grand Slam performance was reaching the quarterfinals at the US Open in 2021. Along the way, he defeated players like Casper Ruud and Diego Schwartzman, becoming the only qualifier that year to reach the last eight. His game is anchored by a powerful serve and strong groundstrokes, making him a formidable opponent

By 2022, van de Zandschulp had broken into the top 30 in the ATP rankings achieving a career-best ranking of No.22. The same year he reached the third rounds of the Australian Open and French Open, where he lost to Medvedev and Rafael Nadal respectively. He has also played doubles in all four Grand Slams and won the European Open 2022 in Antwerp along with his countryman Tallon Griekspoor.