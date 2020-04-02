Roger Federer 'devastated' as Wimbledon calls for Championships 2020 cancellation due to coronavirus

Wimbledon organisers on Wednesday scrapped the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus wreaks further havoc on the global sporting calendar.

The cancellation of the only grass court major at the All England Club leaves the season in disarray, with no tennis due to be played until mid-July.

Wimbledon was due to run for two weeks from June 29, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep set to defend their singles titles. But tournament chiefs bowed to the inevitable on Wednesday, saying in a statement that they had made the decision with "great regret".