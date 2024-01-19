'Rizwan Is Selfish': Sikander Bakht Slams Pakistan Keeper-Batter For His Innings Against New Zealand In 4th T20I

Mohammad Rizwan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht slammed Mohammad Rizwan's approach in the 4th T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday, calling him selfish. Bakht accused the 31-year-old of wanting to go unbeaten as he failed to take risks despite being set heading into the 20th over.

Rizwan, who opened the innings with Saim Ayub, batted throughout the innings for his 90 off 63 balls without having support. However, the 31-year-old failed to hit any boundary in the final over despite Mohammad Nawaz providing the impetus in the previous one with 3 consecutive sixes. With only 6 runs in the final over, the tourists finished with 159, which New Zealand chased down easily to go 4-0 up.

Speaking on Geo Super, Bakht highlighted that Rizwan should have been seeing the ball very clearly by the time of the 20th over and was baffled by how he managed only 4 runs.

"In the final over, Rizwan played 4 balls and made only as many runs. He didn't even try to hit a four or six. This is selfishness and he might not like the word. But Rizwan is selfish as he wanted to go unbeaten. You are playing for Pakistan and you have played out 20 overs, batting on 90. Rizwan should have been seeing the ball like football. How come he managed only 4 runs?"

"Mohammad Rizwan gave a glimpse of his old self" - Sikander Bakht

The 66-year-old highlighted that Pakistan batters must take a leaf out of Finn Allen's innings of 137 at Dundein, adding:

"Mohammad Rizwan gave a glimpse of his old self, notably reminding of his innings in the Asia Cup final when Pakistan were chasing 160 (170) and required 8 an over and it increased to 18 when he got out. In his match, Rizwan has made 90 off 63 balls, while Finn Allen smashed 137 off only 62 balls in the last game. Till the time our players play like this, we can't win."

The 5th and final T20I will take place on Sunday, January 21st.