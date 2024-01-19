 'Kabaddi Kabaddi': Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Mohammad Rizwan For His Short Run In NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has trolled Mohammad Rizwan for his short run in the 3rd T20I between New Zealand vs Pakistan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Shikhar Dhawan has trolled Mohammad Rizwan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Out-of-favour Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has come up with a three-word phrase to describe Mohammad Rizwan's short run during the 3rd T20I in Dunedin. With Rizwan failing to get his gloves past the crease at the non-striker's end despite a valiant attempt, Dhawan equated it to Kabaddi and took to X, writing 'Kabaddi Kabaddi Kabaddi'.

The incident occurred during the 6th over of the run-chase of 194 as Rizwan nudged a ball from Matt Henry on the on-side. However, the 31-year-old lost his balance and nearly fell, also losing his bat in the process. Nevertheless, he saw the opportunity to take a brace, but had to stretch a bit more due to the bat not being there. On replays, it emerged that Rizwan had touched the ground a couple of centimeters before the crease.

With Kabaddi involving a one player of the team needing to touch the opposing team's line before getting caught, Dhawan posted the below tweet:

