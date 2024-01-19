'Kabaddi Kabaddi': Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Mohammad Rizwan For His Short Run In NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I

Shikhar Dhawan has trolled Mohammad Rizwan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Out-of-favour Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has come up with a three-word phrase to describe Mohammad Rizwan's short run during the 3rd T20I in Dunedin. With Rizwan failing to get his gloves past the crease at the non-striker's end despite a valiant attempt, Dhawan equated it to Kabaddi and took to X, writing 'Kabaddi Kabaddi Kabaddi'.

The incident occurred during the 6th over of the run-chase of 194 as Rizwan nudged a ball from Matt Henry on the on-side. However, the 31-year-old lost his balance and nearly fell, also losing his bat in the process. Nevertheless, he saw the opportunity to take a brace, but had to stretch a bit more due to the bat not being there. On replays, it emerged that Rizwan had touched the ground a couple of centimeters before the crease.

With Kabaddi involving a one player of the team needing to touch the opposing team's line before getting caught, Dhawan posted the below tweet: